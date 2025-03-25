MacKenzie Lothian named St. FX Female Athlete of the Week

X-Women Hockey defender Mackenzie Lothian is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week.

A second year Business student from Alliston, ON, Lothian played two strong games for the X-Women at the U SPORTS national championship in Elmira, Ontario over weekend. In Thursday’s quarterfinal game, She scored the first X goal and assisted on the second one to give them a 2-0 lead, before falling 5-2 to Concordia. She garnered player of the game honours for her strong defensive and offensive play, which continued into Saturday’s game in a 3-0 loss to Alberta in the consolation semi-final. Lothian was honoured as a U SPORTS second team all-Canadian at the championship banquet.