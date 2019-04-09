MacLean resigns as Richmond County Warden

Richmond District 5 councillor Jason MacLean has stepped down as warden for the municipality.

MacLean made the announcement during a committee of the whole meeting last night. While he did not speak directly with media, MacLean issued a release explaining his decision.

In the release, he stated council has been struggling to function effectively. He stated he feels his role at this point is to hold to account three councillors he feels have hijacked the council table. MacLean said he was repeatedly blindsided in the past four weeks by what he called rogue motions and kept in the dark on important matters. At the same time, MacLean said he was expected to be a spokesperson while having no insight regarding council’s intentions.

MacLean previously expressed his displeasure with the April 1st firing of former Richmond CAO Kent MacIntyre. The county hired Don Marchand to fill in as CAO in an acting capacity last week.

While he gave up his role as warden, MacLean will still serve as councillor for District 5. MacLean said the decision was difficult and thanked everyone who reached out in support over the last few weeks.