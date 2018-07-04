MacLellans Mountain Quarry expansion Registered for Environmental Assessment

A local construction company has registered a proposed expansion of a Pictou County quarry for environmental assessment. S. W. Weeks Construction is looking to enlarge its MacLellans Mountain Quarry.

The company says the project encompasses an expansion area of 32.8 hectares on two tracts of land it owns. The current quarry utilizes 25 hectares. Weeks Construction says the expansion will allow the company to continue to have quarry reserves available to serve the local market. Future aggregate production at the quarry is expected to remain at the current annual rate of 250-thousand tonnes.

Public comment on the proposed expansion must be received by the provincial Environment department by July 28th.