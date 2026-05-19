MacLeod Group Receives National Award for its Support to the Arts

A local company has received a national award for its contribution to the arts.

The MacLeod Group has been announced as the recipient of the Corporate Champion of the Arts Award by Business/Arts, a non-profit organization that promotes business investment in the Arts.

In its citation, Business/Arts states the MacLeod Group has strengthened cultural life across Atlantic Canada, investing in organizations that service local communities.

MacLeod Group has supported many community organizations across the region, including the Antigonish Highland Games Society, Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre, Mulgrave Road Theatre, the St. FX Art Gallery, Mount Allison University, Nova Scotia Community College, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation, Dalhousie Medical Research Foundation and others.

Festival Antigonish Artistic Director Andrea Boyd says company founders Brian and Irene MacLeod became its first donors, sparking a relationship that would transform its organization and the region.