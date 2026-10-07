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MacLeod Group Receives National Award for its Contribution to the Arts

Oct 7, 2026 | Local News

A local company has received a national award for its contribution to the arts.
The MacLeod Group is the recipient of the Corporate Champion of the Arts Award by Business/Arts, a non-profit organization that promotes business investment in the Arts.
A formal presentation of the award was made Monday night, with the sons of company founders Brian and Irene MacLeod accepting the honour at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto.
In its citation, Business/Arts states the MacLeod Group has strengthened cultural life across Atlantic Canada, investing in organizations that service local communities.

A scene from the 2026 Festival Antigonish production “Beyond the Sea” by Kristen da Silva, starring Ian Sherwood and Stephanie MacDonald. (Ken Kingston photo)

MacLeod Group has supported many community organizations across the region, including the Antigonish Highland Games Society, Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre, Mulgrave Road Theatre, the St. FX Art Gallery, Mount Allison University, Nova Scotia Community College, St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation, Dalhousie Medical Research Foundation and others.
Festival Antigonish Artistic Director Andrea Boyd says company founders Brian and Irene MacLeod became its first donors, sparking a relationship that would transform its organization and the region.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.