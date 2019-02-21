MacMaster becomes Opposition House Leader

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster is the new official opposition house leader for the provincial

legislature session set to begin on February 28. PC leader and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston made the announcement yesterday.

MacMaster said his role will involve leading any negotiations with the government, be it passing bills or appealing to the speaker. He said he feels good bills came from the opposition in the past and feels the government should be looking at those when the spring session resumes.

The Inverness MLA said people can also bet there will be a lot of discussion around health care and doctors. He pointed to Dr. Jeannie MacGillvray, who used to work at hospitals in Antigonish and Nova Scotia, stating people are disappointed she is no longer working in the area.

MacMaster said he is pleased with the new responsibility and he intends to make the most of the opportunity.