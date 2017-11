The Nova Scotia Provincial PC party is facing a leadership change after Jamie Baillie announced his resignation early this month. While no one within the party has formally announced a run for leadership, some have expressed interest.

That includes MLA for Inverness, Allan MacMaster. The riding is familiar with producing provincial leaders such as Rodney MacDonald in 2006-09. MacMaster says now might be his last chance to run for PC leadership:

MacMaster has been the MLA in Inverness since MacDonald stepped down in 2009.