MacMaster Critical of Government Bill that Would Permit CBRM to Offer Land and Tax Concessions
Posted at 9:26 am on March 23, 2018 | Filed Under: News
Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster is expressing concerns with a government bill that would allow the Cape Breton Regional Municipality to sell or lease land
below market value and offer tax concessions.
The Conservative MLA says the bill that could allow the municipality give away land and provide tax deals to a company that would operate a port in Sydney is unfair, disappointing and sends the wrong message.
Several local municipalities are voicing opposition to the bill, including the Town and County of Antigonish, and the District of Guysborough. They say the bill creates an unlevel playing field.