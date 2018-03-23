MacMaster Doubtful Health Care Measures in Budget will Help Connect More Nova Scotians to Doctors

Inverness Conservative MLA Allan MacMaster says he was hoping to see more in the budget in health care.

MacMaster says while there are incentives for physicans to take on new patients, he worries that measure won’t work because many fee-for-service doctors are already overloaded.

MacMaster says there’s no real answers in this budget that addresses the challenges faced by students and teachers in the classrooms. He also says that while it has revenue projections, he worries the government hasn’t tallied up policing and Mental Health services costs that will result from the legalization of recreation marijuana this summer