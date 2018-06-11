MacMaster Endorses Tim Houston’s Candidacy for the PC Party Leadership

After considering his future path in politics for the past couple of months, Inverness MLA Allan
MacMaster has decided he will not seek the PC Party leadership. MacMaster says leading a party requires a tremendous amount of time, and believes the commitment needed for the job would be too great.
MacMaster says he will throw his support behind caucus colleague and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston.
MacMaster’s endorsement brings to seven the number of Conservative MLA’s backing Houston’s candidacy for the leadership. The party will choose it’s new leader in October.