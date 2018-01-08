MacMaster health care and cap-and-trade will be among the major issues in 2018

Inverness Conservative MLA Allan MacMaster expects health care will be a major topic of discussion in 2018.

MacMaster says federal funding support to the provinces for health has changed, and will impact the system here.

MacMaster says doctor shortages also promises to be on the radar in the months to come.

MacMaster says questions also remain about the province’s cap-and-trade system, in response to the federal government’s plans to impose carbon tax. MacMaster says the province has indicated no one will be hurt by cap-and-trade. MacMaster wonders how a system intended to reduce consumption will work with apparently no incentive to cut back.