MacMaster looking to talk to groups not comfortable with a Required Declaration for Summer Jobs Grant Application
Posted at 2:23 pm on February 8, 2018 | Filed Under: News
Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says he’d like to hear from organizations not comfortable with Prime Minister Trudeau’s requirement to swear an attestation to
Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster
eligible for a Student Employment Grant. Organizations seeking government funding for student summer jobs must declare they respect “reproductive rights” and agree it is okay to end the life an unborn child.
MacMaster says imposing such a requirement is puzzling.
MacMaster is inviting any group that doesn’t feel comfortable making the declaration to call his office at 1-888-968-7652. MacMaster says he intends to convey the concerns he’s gathered to both the federal and provincial governments.