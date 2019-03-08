MacMaster meets with Premier regarding local health care

A local MLA is hopeful a meeting with the premier will lead to improvements in health care in his constituency.

Last week, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, along with Dr. Jeannie MacGillivray and Dr. Gopi Pillai.

met with Premier Stephen McNeil in Halifax. MacMaster said they asked for the meeting for two reasons. One was the future of the operating room at the Inverness Memorial Hospital and the other was the employment of MacGillivray.

MacMaster said the situations are related, with the OR needing surgeons when Pillai retires. He said the loss of MacGillivray at the hospital affected a number of people already, particularly those with surgeries scheduled for earlier this year. MacMaster said he and Pillai want MacGillivray back.

McNeil told the trio there were no plans to close the OR but the question still remains about how to properly staff it with surgeons. MacMaster said the premier also pledged to look into the situation with MacGillivray.

MacMaster said he plans to follow up with the government.