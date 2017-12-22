MacMaster Welcomes Road Improves as Part of Government’s Capital Plan

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster is pleased to see several road construction projects from his riding have been included in the province’s capital plan.

MacMaster says on the list of upgrades are roads in the Mabou and West Bay areas.

MacMaster says there’s also ongoing work on the Captain’s River Bridge near Port Hood, in advance of paving this summer between Little Judique and Port Hood.

MacMaster says three gravel road sections will also get upgraded, along the East Skye Glen Road, the Lake Ainslie Chapel Road and the Whycocomagh-Port Hood Road in Roseburn.