MacQuarrie and Poirier returned as Warden and Deputy Warden

Inverness County Council has a new warden and deputy warden — although it might not look that way.

Council gathered for its December meeting yesterday, and Betty Ann MacQuarrie was removed as warden by a 4-2 vote. With her, Alfred Poirier was ousted from the deputy warden seat in a 6-0 vote.

A secret vote was held to elect a new warden and deputy warden. For the warden’s position, MacQuarrie was nominated by Councillor Laurie Cranton, who initially voted to keep MacQuarrie in the big chair. Also nominated was Poirier. The result was a 3-3 tie.

In accordance with the Municipal Government Act, the new warden was decided by having a name picked out of a hat. MacQuarrie’s name was the one selected.

For the deputy warden’s seat, Poirier and councillor Jim Mustard were nominated. Once again, the secret vote resulted in a 3-3 tie. Once again, the position was decided by a name being drawn from a hat. Poirier’s name was drawn.