MacQuarrie is still the warden

Inverness County warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie faced her critics on Friday morning, June 22, at a special meeting of Inverness Council.

Four members of the six-person municipal unit voiced uncertainty regarding her leadership, prompting a performance review. Her review was originally scheduled for November.

Council would have needed at least four people to vote against MacQuarrie for a non-competency ruling. Councilors John Dowling, John MacLennan, Jim Mustard and Deputy Warden Alfred Poirier were the council members who prompted the meeting, but Mustard said he had a change of heart. As a result, no vote took place.

Some of the criticisms regarded the county not funding the Allan J. MacEachen Port Hawkesbury Airport and an alleged meeting between MacQuarrie, Cabot Golf officials, and former Premier Rodney MacDonald regarding Cabot’s expansion in South West Mabou.

MacQuarrie said the alleged Cabot meeting simply never took place. She added that any funding matters can always be reviewed at audit meetings.

Councilor Laurie Cranton spoke in defense of MacQuarrie. He said council took several steps forward since MacQuarrie became warden, including the hiring of a new CAO, the creation of seven new staff positions, the tax rate not being increased, and the budget remaining in the black.