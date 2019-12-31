Main-Hawthorne Intersection and Skatepark among Highlights for Antigonish Mayor in 2019 with Dog Park and a Solar Garden in the offing for 2020

The mayor says 2019 was great and 2020 looks to be even better.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher say the last year saw a number of projects come together, including the Main-Hawthorne intersection and the skate park. Looking forward, Boucher pointed to plans for a dog park and a solar garden near Brierly Brook.

With 2020 being the year for municipal elections, Boucher said she would be honoured to run again if circumstances allow. Boucher thanked town council and staff for their work throughout the year, and praised StFX and the County of Antigonish for their partnerships. She wished residents of the town and county the best in the new year.