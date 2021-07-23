Maintenance Work on Frizzle Bridge in Inverness County to take Six to Eight Weeks

Maintenance work on Frizzle Bridge in Inverness County’s Brook Village is underway.

A communications advisor with the Department of Transportation and Active Transit stated the planned work included replacing outside girders, new timber decking and minor concrete repairs. Upon further inspection, the department decided the bridge requires more extensive work to meet safety standards. The addition work includes the replacement of the deck, girders and rail, as well as major concrete work. The bridge will be closed for about 6-8 weeks until work is complete.

A detour is in place via Lake Ainslie Chapel Road to Meagher Road to Hays River Road to West Lake Ainslie Road to Route 395. Signs and traffic control are in place.