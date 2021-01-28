Major Expansion Project announced in Pomquet

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, Zach Churchill, Nova Scotia Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development, and the Pomquet Area Cultural Recreation Community Development Association, announced funding for the Centre culturel et communautaire de Pomquet infrastructure and school expansion project. Ottawa is investing over $3.4 million in the project, with matching funds from the Provincial Government for the school expansion. The project includes of a new community wing at École acadienne de Pomquet and the expansion of its school wing.

The renovations will allow for the creation and establishment of the proposed Centre culturel et communautaire de Pomquet. The new facilities will include a daycare centre, a meeting room, a multipurpose room, an industrial-style kitchen, storage space, and two offices. An investment of $800,000 from the Pomquet Area Cultural Recreation Community Development Association comes from funds raised by the community and will be used to support additional community spaces.

Local county councillor Remi Deveau called it very good news for the area.

The Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, the Société acadienne Sainte-Croix and the Pomquet Area Cultural Recreation Community Development Association will work together to make it gathering place for all of Pomquet and surrounding area.