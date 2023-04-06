Majority of a House of Commons Supports Keeping Portions of Antigonish Town and County Currently in Central Nova

A majority on a House of Commons committee is supporting the status quo in keeping portions

of Antigonish Town and County in what is now the federal riding of Central Nova.

The Commons Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs reviewed a recommendation of the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia that portions of Antigonish town and county that are currently in Central Nova will become part of Cape Breton-Canso, to be renamed Cape Breton-Antigonish.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser appeared before the committee recently to express concerns about the proposed boundary change.

Fraser says that’s not the end of the story. Fraser says the Commission has 30 days to respond to the committee’s recommendation. The commission’s final decision is expected later this month.