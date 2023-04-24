Make Your Move Antigonish announces First Initiative

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish hosted the first announcement of its Make Your Move Antigonish Initiative this morning.

Meaghan MacNeil, active living coordinator with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish recreation department, said through the multi-year movement and physical activity initiative, they are looking to empower and connect communities with a cultural shift where simple and everyday movements become a part of everyday life and to support communities in creating a vibrant future.

Antigonish County is one of four communities across Nova Scotia to be awarded funding for a pilot program called Make Your Move Antigonish. Make Your Move Antigonish is the public face of the initiative that is being facilitated through the background support of Communities on the Move. The funding comes from the Nova Scotia Department of Communities Culture Tourism and Heritage, which includes a $200,000 investment for each community, ongoing consultation with a broad professional network, and collaboration with a Dalhousie University led research and evaluation team.

A Make Your Move Antigonish community celebration will take place on Saturday, May 27. There will be a “move market” where you can chat with local community members who are involved in unstructured activities who are knowledgeable and experienced in these natural movements and involved with community groups who encourage and support these natural movements. There will also be a bike rodeo for kids, bouncy castles, games, and several group walks and bikes.