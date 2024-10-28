Make Your Move Antigonish Hosts Fireside Chat Tuesday evening

Make Your Move Antigonish is hosting Join the Movement – Fireside Chat with Ellen Kehr of Blue Zones at the STFX Schwartz Auditorium on Tuesday at 6 p.m..

Megan MacInnis, MYMA Community Coordinator with Antigonish Recreation, stated Kehr is the past lead behind the transformative Blue Zones Project in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

MacInnis said Kehr is a consultants with the Make Your Move Communities, noting Antigonish is one of four such communities in Nova Scotia. MacInnis said Kehr consulted with the MYMA about how to incorporate more every day, simple movements in the community to help get the town to be more active.

This event is free and open to everyone.