Make Your Move Antigonish Kicks off Tuesday

Antigonish Town and County Councils are kicking off their Make Your Move Antigonish initiative with a Make Your Move Day tomorrow at HM MacDonald Elementary School.

It will begin with speeches at 10:30 am followed by a community walk through Old Maryvale Road with students, staff, and invited guests. After lunch, there will be activities and stations for a fun filled afternoon.

Melissa Delorey, Make Your Move Antigonish project navigator, said they wanted to kick off Make Your Move Day at a school as it is meant to encourage people to move more during the day.

Delorey said Make Your Move Antigonish is calling on all schools, workplaces, communities, and individuals to make a change in how they move during their day and encourage everyday simple movements.

More information can be found on the makeyourmoveantigonish.ca