Make Your Move Antigonish to Host a Weekend Community Picnic

Make Your Move Antigonish is planning a community picnic this weekend.

Active Living Coordinator for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish Meaghan MacNeil says the picnic will be held at Columbus Field on Saturday, starting with a sensory friendly hour from 1 to 2 p.m.

MacNeil says aside from the planned activities, there’s lots of opportunities for families to move around, with playground equipment nearby and a track for walking.

Antigonish Community Transit is offering Dial-a-Ride to the event, free of charge. Rides to the picnic must be booked before 1 p.m. Thursday by calling 902-863-0411.

You can find more information on the event by visiting the Make Your Move Antigonish Facebook page.