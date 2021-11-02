Malcolm Bussey, Alex Fedchun and Isaac Fagnan named St. FX Football Players of the Week

X-Men Running Back Malcolm Bussey is the St. FX Football Offensive Player of the Week. The first year Arts student from Hammonds Plains scored two rushing touchdowns and had 14 carries for 162 yards in the X-Men’s 46-0 victory over Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

The Defensive Player of the Week is X-Men Defensive Lineman Alex Fedchun. The fourth year Human Kinetics student from Calgary had four solo tackles in Saturday’s game, a sack, a forced fumble and a break-up for the X defense.

The Special Teams Player of the Week is X-Men returner Isaac Fagnan. The fifth year business student from Bonnyville Alberta scored a 31 yard touchdown off a faked field goal attempt in the 2nd quarter. He had seven punt returns for 50 yards and one kick return for 17 yards. On offense he had two receptions for 25 yards. He currently leads the AUS in all-purpose yards, averaging 123.8 yards a game.