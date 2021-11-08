Malcolm Bussey, Brandyn Martin and Max Capriotti named St. FX Football Players of the Week

X-Men running back Malcolm Bussey is the StFX Football Offensive Player of the Week. Bussey, a

1st year Arts student from Hammonds Plains, NS was the Player of the Game in the X-Men’s 13-7 win over Acadia to close out the season with a 6-0 record. he had 34 carries for 215 yards, averaging 6.3 yards/rush. He currently leads the AUS conference in rushing with 110 yards/game, averaging 6.2 yards/rush with 666 total rushing yards on the season.

X-Men defensive back Brandyn Martin is the StFX Football Defensive Player of the Week for the week. Martin, a 4th year Human Kinetics student from Melfort, SK lead the team in tackling Saturday in their 13-7 win over Acadia. He had 11 solo tackles – including three tackles for a loss of yards, including two sacks for a loss of 7 yards. He finishes the AUS season with 21.5 total tackles, including 19 solo.

X-Men kicker/punter Max Capriotti is the StFX Football Special Teams Player of the Week. Capriotti, a 3rd year Human Kinetics student from Mount Hope, ON scored 7 points in the X-Men’s 13-7 win over Acadia Saturday with two field goals and an extra point. He booted field goals from 19 and 30 yards out.