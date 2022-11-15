Malcolm Bussey, Dyton Blackett and Ben Harrington named St. FX Football Player of the Week

X-Men running back Malcolm Bussey is the StFX Football Offensive Player of the Week. Bussey, a

second year Human Kinetics student from Hammonds Plains, NS had another big offensive game in the X-Men’s 21-14 AUS Loney Bowl championship victory over Mt. A on Saturday. He scored a 30-yard rushing touchdown to start the 4th quarter to give the X-Men a 21-5 lead at the time, along with his 20 rushes in the game for 116 total yards. Malcolm was honoured as the AUS most outstanding player and an AUS 1st team all-star.

X-Men linebacker Dyton Blackett is the StFX Football Defensive Player of the Week. Blackett, a fifth year Business student from Canning, NS led the X-Men defense with eight tackles in their 21-14 AUS Loney Bowl championship win over Mt. A on Saturday. Blackett had six solo tackles in the game, along with a forced fumble and a forced return. He finished the season with 32.5 total tackles, and earlier this week was honoured as an AUS all-star.

X-Men returner/receiver Ben Harrington is the StFX Football Special Teams Player of the Week. Harrington, a third year Business student from Dartmouth, NS was named player of the game and playoff MVP in the X-Men’s 21-14 AUS Loney Bowl championship win over Mt. A on Saturday. Harrington had a key 94-yard punt return touchdown in the 1st quarter to ignite the X-Men offense. He had 2 kick-off returns for 55 yards and 3 punt returns for 103 yards, and on offense had 3 receptions for 24 yards, tallying 183 all-purpose yards in the game. Earlier this week, he was honoured as an AUS all-star.