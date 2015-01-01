Malcolm Bussey, Nathan Cayouette and Ben Hadley Named St. FX Football Players of the Week

X-Men running back Malcolm Bussey is the STFX Football Offensive Player of the Week. Bussey, a 3rd year Human Kinetics student from Hammonds Plains, NS scored three rushing touchdowns in the X-Men’s 40-10 win over SMU Friday night, averaging 6.9 yards per rush on 23 rushes for 159 total yards. With the yardage, Malcolm broke the 1000-yard milestone this season, leading the AUS conference with 1087 totals yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

X-Men defensive back Nathan Cayouette is the STFX Football Defensive Player of the Week for the week. Cayouette, a 3rd year Human Kinetics student from Strathmore, AB led all tacklers in the game in STFX’s win over SMU Friday night. All his tackles were solo tackles and included one tackle for a loss of 5 yards.

X-Men kicker/punter Ben Hadley is the STFX Football Special Teams Player of the Week . Hadley, a fourth year Business student from Halifax, NS scored 14 points in the X-Men’s win over St. Mary’s, kicking 3 field goals, 4 extra points and 1 rouge. He lead the AUS and U SPORTS in field goal kicking percentage, total points, with 123, and field goals, with 24, breaking the AUS conference record for most field goals in a single season.