Man Arrested after Ambulance was Stolen at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital

Antigonish County District RCMP has charged a man after an ambulance was stolen from St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

Police say they received a report of the stolen ambulance at around 4:15 pm on September 10th. The ambulance was unoccupied at the time of the theft; no injuries were reported.

Several attempts were made to stop the vehicle on Beech Hill Road and Highway 104 near James River.

Pictou County District RCMP deployed a spike belt on Highway 104 in Sullivans River, but the ambulance didn’t stop. The ambulance came to a stop on the shoulder of the highway near New Glasgow around 5 pm and the driver was arrested.

36-year-old Andrew Cory Hipson of Deerfield has been charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Driving while License is Suspended or Revoked, Flight from a Peace Officer and Failure to Comply with Release Conditions.

Hipson was remanded in custody pending future court appearances.

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