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Man Arrested after Ambulance was Stolen at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital

Sep 13, 2026 | Local News

Antigonish County District RCMP has charged a man after an ambulance was stolen from St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

Police say they received a report of the stolen ambulance at around 4:15 pm on September 10th.  The ambulance was unoccupied at the time of the theft; no injuries were reported.

Several attempts were made to stop the vehicle on Beech Hill Road and Highway 104 near James River.

Pictou County District RCMP deployed a spike belt on Highway 104 in Sullivans River, but the ambulance didn’t stop.  The ambulance came to a  stop on the shoulder of the highway near New Glasgow around 5 pm and the driver was arrested.

36-year-old Andrew Cory Hipson of Deerfield  has been charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Driving while License is Suspended or Revoked, Flight from a Peace Officer and Failure to Comply with Release Conditions.

Hipson was remanded in custody pending future court appearances.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.