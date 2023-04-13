Man Arrested in Pictou County on Province-Wide Warrant

Pictou County District RCMP arrested a man who was wanted a province-wide arrest warrant.

On April 5, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of a 35-year-old man in distress near Hedgeville Road in Hedgeville. Shortly after 2 p.m., the man was reported to be driving a stolen vehicle, which was located by RCMP officers in River John. Witnesses advised officers that they saw a person fleeing from the vehicle on foot and information was received that he may be in possession of a firearm.

At 3:14 p.m., the Nova Scotia RCMP issued an emergency alert via the Alert Ready system to Pictou County, advising residents of River John to shelter in place. Sightings reported by the public were investigated by RCMP officers and partner police agencies in Pictou County; they were determined to be unfounded.

At 8:38 p.m., following the search of a home on Sergeant Lane and another on Hedgeville Road, the man was not located. As a result, the emergency alert was cancelled and residents of River John were advised they no longer needed to shelter.

Since April 5, numerous sightings have been reported to police and the investigation continued. On April 11, Pictou County District RCMP received credible information that the man had been hiding in a cabin in the Six Mile Brook area of Pictou County. RCMP officers attended the cabin and located the man inside. After approximately 10 minutes, the man surrendered to officers and was safely taken into custody.

David Tobin-Chisholm was remanded into custody and will appear in court at a later date. Tobin-Chisholm was wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant for unrelated charges including Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Engaging in Threatening Conduct, Break and Enter with Intent, Uttering Threats, Mischief, Theft under $5,000, and eight counts of Failure to Comply with Conditions.

Further charges are anticipated.