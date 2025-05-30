Man Charged after a Driver Fails to Stop for New Glasgow Police

New Glasgow Regional Police say a man has been charged after a driver failed to stop for officers in the town.

Police say shortly before 11 Thursday morning, officers spotted a white Chevrolet truck travelling the area of Elm Street with unregistered licensed plates. Police attempted to pull over the truck, but the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign. Officers did not chase the vehicle in the interest of public safety.

A few minutes later, police found the vehicle again, on the Granton-Abercrombie Road and tried to pull over the truck a second time. Again, the vehicle sped off and Police did not give chase.

Shortly before noon, officers arrested a man at a Grant Street residence in Westville.

Police have charged a 29-year-old man with Flight From Police, Dangerous Operation of a Vehicle, Driving a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, and Driving While Revoked .

Police say the man was released on conditions; he will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on August 25th.