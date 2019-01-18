Man Charged in Westville Pub Assault Makes First Court Apperance

A man charged in connection an assault at a pub in Westville this week appeared in court yesterday.

Westville Police say 43-year-old town resident Timothy Martin appeared on court yesterday charged with Aggravated Assault. He was was released on a recognizance and will appear in Provincial Court again in Pictou on February 4th.

On Tuesday evening, Westville Police were called to the pub, where a 60-year-old man sustained serious injuries from an altercation. The victim was airlifted to Halifax where he remains in hospital.