Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Connection With an Antigonish County Shooting

Antigonish County District RCMP charged a man with attempted murder after a shooting in Havre Boucher.

On September 19, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report that a woman had been shot at a home on Havre Boucher Road in Frankville. Multiple additional RCMP units responded, including Pictou County District RCMP, Inverness County District RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Services, and Northeast Traffic Services. Police arrested the suspect, a 28-year-old man of Frankville, at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates there were several adults and children at the home at the time of the incident. No one else was physically injured.

Francis Scott Durley faces charges of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, four counts of pointing a firearm, and two counts of uttering threats.

Durley appeared in Antigonish Provincial Court Friday morning, and will remain in custody pending a court appearance on September 25.