Man Charged with Flight from Police in Antigonish County

Antigonish County District RCMP have charged a man after he fled from officers near Maryvale.

Police say at around 9 o’clock Monday night, officers were patrolling on Highway 245 when they spotted a truck without its tail lights on. One of the officers attempted to pull the truck over. However, RCMP say the driver didn’t stop and sped away. In the interest of public safety, the officer didn’t pursue the vehicle.

Officers later found the truck abandoned on Old Maryvale Road. After talking with neighbours and searching the area, officers heard noise in a nearby wooded area and began calling on those in the woods to come out. A man and a woman emerged from the forested area and were arrested.

31-year-old David Pellerine of Stellarton, identified by police as the driver of the truck, has been charged with Flight From Police. He was also issued several summary offence tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The man was released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date. The woman was released without charge.