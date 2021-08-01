Man Dies in a Boating Accident in the Baddeck Area

One man is dead in a recreational boating incident on the Bras D’Or Lakes near Beinn Brhreagh. Shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Baddeck RCMP learned a man who was operating a Personal Water Craft with another man overturned more than a kilometre from shore. The operator was travelling with a passenger when the craft overturned. Both were wearing life-vests. The passenger was able to swim to shore to get help, while the operator stayed near the craft.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Cape Breton and Inverness Ground Search and Rescue Teams assisted RCMP in the search that continued overnight. The victim, a 24-year-old man from Whitney Pear was found Sunday morning just after 8 a.m. on the shoreline near Ross Ferry. He was pronounced dead at the scene.