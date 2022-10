Inverness County District RCMP say one man is dead following a single vehicle crash on a trail off Port Malcolm Road near Point Tupper.

Police say they were called to the scene at 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found an all terrain vehicle overturned on the trail. The driver and lone rider, a 75-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury, was pinned under the ATV and was pronounced dead at the scene.