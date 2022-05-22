Man Dies in Car-Motorcycle Collision On Kelly’s Mountain in Victoria County

Victoria County District RCMP say one man has died in a fatal collision on Highway 105 on Kelly’s Mountain, near Englishtown.

Police say officers, fire and EHS personnel were called the crash shortly after 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The collision involved a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, a 53-year-old Sydney man was pronounced dead at the scene. The four people in the car weren’t hurt. A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene, and an investigation is continuing.

Highway 105 was closed for several hours Saturday evening.