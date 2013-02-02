Man faces Multiple Charges including Attempted Murder following assaults at a Paqtnkek Residence

A man faces several charges including attempted murder following an incident in Paqtnkek First Nation late last week.

On February 23, at approximately 4:58 a.m., Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of multiple injured victims following assaults inside a residence on Treaty Lane Extension.

Responding RCMP officers located a 37-year-old woman, a 33-year-old woman, a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old man inside a residence. Officers learned that a 25-year-old man had already been transported to the hospital. All parties were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Allan Michael Paul faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, break and entering with intent, assault with a weapon causing bodily harm, uttering threats, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Paul was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court tomorrow at 9:30 a.m..