Man Faces Several Charges including Arson in Connection with a Vehicle Fire

Pictou County District RCMP have charged a 25-year-old man with several counts including arson, in connection with a vehicle fire earlier this week in Blue Mountain.

Police say shortly after midnight on Sunday, they received a report of the incident on Sherbrooke Road. Officers went to the scene and learned the vehicle was set on fire following an altercation involving a 25-year-old man who had been at a party at the home earlier in the evening. Police say they received another 911 call a short time later, indicating the man was at another home on Sherbrooke Road and was acting erratically.

When officers arrived, RCMP say they found a man brandishing a large knife and encouraging police to fatally harm him. RCMP say officers continued talking to the man, who at one point began harming himself. One of the officers then showed a stun gun but did not use it; police say the man dropped the knife and was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was taken to hospital and later released on an undertaking. He will appear in court at a later date on charges of Arson, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Uttering Threats to Property.