Man Hurt in Car-Pedestrian Crash in Trenton

New Glasgow Regional Police say a 67-year-old Pictou County man was taken to hospital from a car/pedestrian accident Tuesday afternoon. Police say shortly after 3:30, police and EHS personnel were called to the scene on Main Street in front of a convenience store in Trenton.

Officers have determined that a man was attempting to cross the street when he became pinned between a Hyundai Tucson that was attempting to park and a parked Dodge pick-up truck.

The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The motorist wasn’t hurt. Police continue to investigate.