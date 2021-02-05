Man in a Parked Car in Antigonish Revived following Quick Action by Police and Local Residents

An elderly man is doing well following the quick action of an RCMP officer, a vehicle transportation officer and local citizens in Antigonish this week.

On Thursday, Constable Robert Kavanaugh with the RCMP Northeast Nova Traffic Services Unit and Inspector Lindsay Morris with Nova Scotia Vehicle Transportation and Inspection were conducting a checkpoint at around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, when they found a man in distress on Main Street.

They found a man inside a running vehicle, parked on a sidewalk against a small tree. He appeared unresponsive. The car doors were locked, so Inspector Morris used a tool to break the driver’s side window. The two removed the man from the car and Constable Kavanaugh began CPR with the help of a person passing by, who offered to assist. An employee of a local business brought an Automated External Defibrillator and it was used to administer a shock. Shortly after, the man began breathing and talking and was transported to hospital by EHS.