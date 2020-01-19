Man in Custody in Connection with a Stabbing in Pictou County

RCMP in Pictou County are investigating an assault with a weapon early Saturday morning.

Police say at around 5:45 a-m, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a home on Priestville Loop in Priestville. A preliminary investigation concluded there was altercation between two men known to each other inside the residence.

The victim, a 23-year-old Priestville man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A 33-year-old Pictou County man was arrested later that morning by Stellarton Police. The man remains in custody, while charges are being determined.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Pictou District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS