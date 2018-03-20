Man sought for New Glasgow Tavern Robbery last Fall Arrested

Posted at 1:28 pm on March 20, 2018 | Filed Under: News

A 36-year-old man wanted by New Glasgow Police in connection with a robbery at a tavern last fall has been arrested.

Shawn Daniel Bonvie was picked up on a warrant by Halifax Police yesterday. Bonvie was detained stemming from a robbery that occured at a tavern on Stewart Street in New Glasgow on October 12th. Police say a lone suspect entered the tavern and demanded money. One staff member was in the business and was grabbed, assaulted and forced into a room. The employee sustained minor injuries.

Bonvie is charged with Robbery, Unlawful Confinement, Uttering Threats, Breach of Probation, Failing to Attend Court, and Sexual Assault from an unrelated matter.


