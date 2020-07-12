Man Taken to Hospital from a Single Vehicle Crash in Inverness County

A 21-year-old Port Hood man has been seriously injured in a single vehicle crash early this morning on Highway 19 in Glenville, Inverness County. RCMP, EHS personnel and the Inverness Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene at around 1:14 a.m. They found the small SUV off the roadway over an embankment. Police say it appears the SUV rolled over, though it rested upright on its wheels. The 21-year-old man, the lone person in the car was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.