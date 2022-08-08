Man Taken to Hospital from Two Vehicle Crash in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a serious collision that occurred on Stellarton Trafalgar Road in Riverton.

On August 7, 2022, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Pictou County District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV on Stellarton Trafalgar Road. RCMP officers learned that the motorcycle and SUV had been travelling on Stellarton Trafalgar Road when they collided.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the motorcycle, a 35-year-old Eureka man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by Lifeflight.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the SUV, an 84-year-old New Glasgow man, was uninjured.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Stellarton Trafalgar Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.