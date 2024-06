19-year-old Landon Jakob Johnson who was wanted out of Waycobah on a province-wide arrest warrant, was arrested by Inverness County District RCMP on June 23.

Johnson was one of six people charged after Inverness County District RCMP responded to a home invasion with a firearm in Waycobah on June 14.

Johnson appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court and was released on conditions. His next appearance in court is August 7, at 9:30 a.m.