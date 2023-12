Man wanted on a Province-Wide Warrant Stemming from a New Glasgow Armed Robbery Arrested

New Glasgow Regional Police say a 36-year-old Pictou County man wanted on a province-wide warrant has been arrested.

David Stewart Gaudet was being sought by police in connection with a robbery at a gas station on Marsh Street in New Glasgow on December 10th.

Gaudet was arrested Wednesday night in Pictou with assistance from the RCMP.

He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou today. Gaudet is charged with Robber and Wearing a Disguise with Intent to Commit and Indictable Offence.