Man wanted on charges in New Brunswick arrested

A man who was arrested just outside Antigonish in September and escaped police custody has again been arrested. On Tuesday morning, Morris James Lanceleve was arrested without incident in Central Onslow after a tip from the public.

Lanceleve was wanted by the New Brunswick RCMP in connection to a firearms incident in Sackville, N.B. on September 7th. He and a Nova Scotia woman were located in Antigonish, but he escaped.

Lanceleve appeared in Truro Provincial Court yesterday and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court today. Lanceleve is charged in New Brunswick for discharging a firearm while being reckless, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a weapon contrary to an order and failing to comply with an undertaking.