Mandatory Water Conservation Directive issued to Mabou Residents on the Municipal Water System

The Municipality of the County of Inverness has issued a mandatory water conservation directive for all Mabou residents connected to the municipal system.

Officials say water levels in the system are critically low due to an extended period of dry weather this fall and not enough groundwater replenishment. Muncipal staff are working to increase water supply by bringing a second well online.

Although the area has experienced rain this week, it takes time for precipitation to have a meaningful impact on well levels. Until the water supply can be increased, county officials say everyone must reduce water use to protect the system and ensure a safe, reliable supply to all residents.

Some measures residents can take to conserve include taking short showers and avoid baths, turn off taps when brushing teeth or washing dishes, and only run dishwashers and washing machines with full loads. Other ways to conserve water include keeping a bottle of water in the fridge to avoid running the tap for cold water, limit toilet flushing, avoid non-essential water use, and repair any leaks in and around taps and plumbing.