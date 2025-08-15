Mandatory Water Conservation Measures in Antigonish Remain in Effect, Despite Rain This Week

The town of Antigonish issued an update Thursday on its current water supply. A post on social media states while there was rain Wednesday night, it’s was not enough to restart the James River Dam spilling.

The post also states while more rain is forecasted, the dam is dropping by 1/3 of a foot per day, or around 2 feet per week, and will drop faster as levels get lower. As of Thursday, it dropped 5.8 feet out of 18.5 feet of total storage.

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said the mandatory water conservation measures remain in effect. He said they want to ensure there is an ample water supply for St. Martha’s Regional Hospital and that fire departments have water for fire protection.

Cameron said we are all in this together, adding he is hoping citizens continue to conserve water.